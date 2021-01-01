5' Solid Turquoise Blue Round Shag Area Throw Rug

From the Solid Shag Collection, leave a remarkable impression on your guests and loved ones by bringing home this lovely round shag rug. You will instantly fall for its lush and soft texture. Sinking your bare feet into this luxe pile of comfort is truly surreal! The beautiful accent ensures easy maintenance and durability. It reveals a perfect choice for your living area, dining room, drawing room, or study.Product Features: Color(s): turquoise. Solid pattern round rug. Machine made shag pile. Backing: yes. Recommended for indoor use only. Easy-to-clean, stain resistant, and does not shed. Use a rug pad to reduce slipping and sliding. Rug pad sold separately. Made in TurkeyCare instructions: Spot clean only. Regular vacuum - suction only. Use a carpet cleaner but it should be dried immediately and evenly. Don't use beater bar (spinning brush) on the vacuum. Take it outside and shake it out. In case of creases - roll the rug in the opposite direction, while applying pressure to the rug - take the edge, flip it where there is a crease, and slowly pull the rug back, while applying downward pressure on the creaseDimensions: 5' diameter. Pile height: 1.5"Material(s): polypropylene. Backing: cotton