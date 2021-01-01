LR Home Solid Textured Mustard Yellow Geometric Cozy Poly-Fill 20 in. x 20 in. Throw Pillow

Designed to thrill, our pillow collection will add intricate mastery and eye pleasing designs to any room. This particular addition dwells perfectly on a comfy couch, bed or bench with its simple solid coloring and textured design. Prop yourself up in style and use it for eye pleasing interior design. Hand-crafted with the customer in mind, there is no compromise of comfort and style with the pillow line we create. Color: Mustard Yellow.