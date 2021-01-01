4' x 6' Solid Taupe Brown Rectangular Shag Area Throw Rug

From the Everyday Shag Collection, the chic solid colors joyfully meet the soft texture, resulting in a luxe-looking rug. Comfy, the rug is tufted from durable material and has a cotton backing to deliver an added comfort. Hassle-free, the piece is easy to clean and would be great for a living room or high-traffic area. It's a perfect choice if you're looking to brighten your space. Product Features: Color(s): taupe. Machine made plush pile. Backing: yes. Transitional style solid rectangular area throw rug. Recommended for indoor use only. Easy to clean, stain resistant and does not shed. Use rug pad to reduce slipping and sliding. Rug pad sold separately. Made in Turkey. Care instructions: Spot clean only. Regular vacuum - suction only. Use a carpet cleaner but it should be dried immediately and evenly. Don't use beater bar (spinning brush) on the vacuum. Take it outside and shake it out. In case of creases - roll the rug in the opposite direction, while applying pressure to the rug - take the edge, flip it where there is a crease, and slowly pull the rug back, while applying a downward pressure on the crease. Dimensions: 4' wide x 6' long. Pile height: 1.25". Material(s): polypropylene. Backing: cotton