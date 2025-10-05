From unique loom

3.25' x 5.25' Solid Taupe Brown Oval Shag Area Throw Rug

Description

From the Everyday Shag Collection, the chic solid colors joyfully meet the soft texture, resulting in a luxe-looking rug. Comfy, the rug is tufted from durable material and has a cotton backing to deliver an added comfort. Hassle-free, the piece is easy to clean and would be great for a living room or high-traffic area. It's a perfect choice if you're looking to brighten your space.Product Features:Color(s): taupe brownMachine madeShag pileBacking: yesTransitional style rug with a solid designRecommended for indoor use onlyEasy to clean, stain resistant and does not shedUse rug pad to reduce slipping and slidingRug pad sold separatelyMade in TurkeyCare instructions:Spot clean onlyRegular vacuumingUse a carpet cleaner but it should be dried immediately and evenlyIn case of creases - roll the rug in the opposite direction, while applying pressure to the rug - take the edge, flip it where there is a crease, and slowly pull the rug back, while applying downward pressure on the creaseDimensions: 3.25' wide x 5.25' longPile height: 1.25"Material(s): polypropyleneBacking: cotton

