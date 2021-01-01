Solid Surface Freestanding Bathtub

Features:1. This solid surface bathtub is made of solid materials and has strong durability2. This bathtub is smooth to the touch and provides the user an unforgettable bathing experience3. Color will not fade or lose its brilliance over time4. Ergonomic design forms to the body’s shape for ultimate comfort5. This solid surface tub is very stable and can stand firmly on the floor 6. Solid, one-piece construction for safety and durability7. Freestanding structure makes the bathtub installation easy and quick