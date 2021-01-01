Greendale Home Fashions Solid Stone 15 in. Round Outdoor Seat Cushion (2-Pack)

Add a bit of comfort and style to your outdoor bistro set with these Bistro Cushions from Greendale Home Fashions. Cushions feature a center circle tack which prevents filling from bunching and shifting and 2 string ties to keep cushions firmly secured to chairs. Each set includes two 15 in. round chair cushions made from a 100% polyester, UV coated material that is fade, stain and water resistant. The cushion's soft poly fiber fill is made from 100% recycled, post-consumer plastic bottles and overstuffed for added comfort, strength and durability. A variety of colors and prints are available to enhance your outdoor decor.