From intel

Intel Solid State Drive SSDSC2KB480G801 D3-S4510 480GB 2.5 inch SATA 6Gb/s 3D2

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Intel Solid State Drive SSDSC2KB480G801 D3-S4510 480GB 2.5 inch.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com