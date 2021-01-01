Solid State Drive Riser Card SSD to SATA 3 HDD Convert Card 3.3V Conversion Module for UX21/UX31, for Adata XM11 SSD ZHK-1

It has the function of fool-proof design. The design has a card position, and the reverse insertion can not work. As long as it can be inserted, it can work, without alignment. It is very user-friendly, and will never burn the SSD or the adapter card due This board is suitable for ASUS UX21/UX31. The SSD solid state drive is upgraded to the standard SATA7+15P hard disk interface; it can be used on SATA interfaces such as laptops. It has SATA3 data interface. Strictly follow the requirements of SATA data cabling specifications, strictly equal length and equal spacing and complete ground layer shielding. Carrying on 3.3V high performance conversion module. It makes your performance get faster. The Product uses high quality materials and with fine craft. It is durable and reliable.