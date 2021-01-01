From intel

Intel Solid-State Drive DC P4500 Series - Solid state drive - encrypted - 4 TB - internal - PCIe card (HHHL) - PCI Express 3.1 x4 (NVMe) - 256-bit AES

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Intel Solid-State Drive DC P4500 Series - Solid state drive.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com