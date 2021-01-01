Solid Slotted Spoon, 13', Stainless Steel

Best Quality Guranteed. Made from heavy gauge rust-resistant stainless steel that you can feel good reaching for every day Attractive design with a brushed handle and shiny working end is great to use for serving at events and parties Features a hole in the handle for easy hanging and storage when not using Dishwasher safe for easy, quick, and convenient cleaning after use with any foods Length is perfect for cooking, it provides a large enough distance from your hand to the pot while still providing control