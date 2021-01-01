Solid Semi-Sheer Tab Top Curtain Panels

The Exclusive Home Curtains Boone Light Filtering Hidden Tab Top Curtain Panels feature a clean, elegant fringed ogee pattern on a lightweight and airy, semi-sheer fabric that diffuses light beautifully into your space while providing privacy. They can be hung in three different ways: on a curtain rod up to 1.5" diameter using tabs, the rod pocket, or using clip rings (not included). For proper look and fullness, panels should measure 2-3 times the width of your window/opening. Size per Panel: 52" W x 84" L