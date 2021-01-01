From cozy essentials
Cozy Essentials Navy Solid Reversible King Comforter (Cotton with Polyester Fill) in Blue | BL001613
Advertisement
Created from soft and smooth 400-thread count sateen cotton, this set includes a coverlet and 2 shams that layer easily and stylishly onto your bed. Available in navy, khaki, white and lilac colors that transition easily through any time of year. Machine washable for easy care. Cozy Essentials Navy Solid Reversible King Comforter (Cotton with Polyester Fill) in Blue | BL001613