Mainstays Solid Plush Microfiber Grey Flannel 3-Piece Comforter Set, Full/Queen

The Mainstays Plush Comforter Set collection was inspired by the same soft fabric used in blankets to fit personal style and comfort needs. These multi-use comforters are designed to dress your bed to coordinate with your home decor while it's softly textured comforter + pillow case add a layer that is just right for a good night sleep year round. The quilt style comforters are made of two soft plush covers sewn together and filled with insulated fibers for warmth. These comforters are stitched together to secure the filling and keep it evenly distributed with a quilt like design for an eye-catching look. The Mainstays comforter are available in vanilla dream, grey flannel, daylily pink and teal haze and can be easily cleaned in washing machine (cold wash) and tumble dried on low. Each comforter set includes a comforter + pillow case (number of pillow cases varies by size). Choose the Mainstays Plush Comforter set if looking for quality, durability, softness and style!