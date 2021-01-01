Lr Home Solid Jute Bordered Lumbar Throw Pillow, Corydalis Blue, 14" x 36"Package Includes: (1) 14” x 36” 85% Cotton and 15% Jute Decorative Throw Pillow Cover with Backside Zipper. Hand-Stuffed with Poly fill/Polyester Insert.Timeless Texture: Enhance your home with every day contemporary style and a hint of rustic feel. This lumbar throw pillow features textured flanged edges of braided natural jute for a refined, natural look.Quality Construction: Handmade in India with exceptional quality, this throw pillow features a woven cotton center with reinforced braided natural jute bordering. Reverse is solid with zipper.Versatile Style: A soft corydalis blue tone allows this piece to span all seasons and various styles. It’s the perfect addition to any sofa, loveseat, couch, or bed in your living room, bedroom, nursery, or guest room.Cleaning & Care: Spot Clean. Do not pull loose fiber, clip and remove loose ends with scissors. Zipper Closure for Easy Insert Removal.Please Note: The images may vary due to differences in computer monitors, some colors may vary slightly.