Solid Indoor/Outdoor Lounge Chair Cushion

If you're sitting outside, you should be comfortable! Turn any old dining or side chair into a perfect perch with this essential cushion. Designed to live in areas that receive UV light and rain, this piece is weather-resistant with a 100% polyester construction made in the USA. This cushion lends transitional style to any space, featuring an understated square silhouette and solid hue. Plus, it attaches easily with two ties on the back. Fabric: Papprika