Dainty Home Black Solid Grommet Sheer Curtain - 55 in. W x 84 in. L (Set of 2)

Give a simple sophistication look to your room with the Malibu semi-sheer window curtains. Our stylish curtains will provide a decoration that will accentuate the room it is displayed in. Our curtains are made of 100% durable polyester material and their durability promises they will deliver elegance to your rooms for a long time. With its semi-sheer light filtration, they will allow natural light to fill a room, without letting on lookers a view into your home. Our 2-pieces curtains are extra wide enough to cover any type of window. Their grommet design allows for a quick and easy installation, and a great appearance, whether folded or stretched. When it is time to wash them, you can save time and safely place them in the washing machine. Color: Black.