Ricardo Trading White Solid Grommet Sheer Curtain - 54 in. W x 84 in. L

Tergaline Solid Sheer Grommet Single Curtain Panel is an elegant soft sheer whose unique weighted corded hem creates gentle folds and drapes brilliantly. The classic Tergaline Solid Sheer Grommet Single Curtain Panel is the correct weight to provide a clean modern appearance while filtering outside light and glare. The metal grommets have a diameter opening and slide easily on a decorative curtain rod. For luxurious fullness, consider using panels that will cover twice the width of your windows. Using 2 layers of panels, either the grommet header or the 2-way rod pocket header, can provide additional light control; greater privacy, save energy and enhance the light and airy ambiance of any decor. Color: White.