Rachael Ray Solid Glaze Ceramics Au Gratin Bakeware / Baker Set, Oval - 2 Piece, Light Blue
The au gratins boast durable ceramic construction with colorful ceramic glaze inside and out Oven safe to 500 degrees F, the au gratins are also safe for use in the microwave as well as the freezer The design of the ramekins makes them oven-to-table friendly Dishwasher safe for easy cleanup The vibrant color is great for coordinating with many other Rachael Ray kitchen pieces, Weight: 1.8 Pounds, Manufacturer: Meyer Corporation