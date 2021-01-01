Better Homes & Gardens Solid Front Reverse Stripe Quilt, Red, Standard Sham

Better Homes & Gardens Reverse Stripe Quilt is the perfect update for your bedroom space. Available in an array of colors such as gray, navy, teal, sky, taupe and red you are sure to find the perfect match for your space. The variety of neutral and dark tones give Better Homes & Gardens Reverse Stripe Quilt endless matching possibilities. The oh-so-soft 100% polyester face, feels luxurious and soft and will have you sleeping comfortably every night. The striped reverse offers a classic design pattern that is easy to match with existing décor. Pair with coordinating shams in a variety of colors to mix and match the look of your space. Use the reverse stripe side to add pattern to your space, or flip to the solid side for a more grounded look. The versatility of this quilt makes it easy to change up the look of your space with ease, and without breaking your budget. Add Better Homes & Gardens Reverse Stripe Quilt to you home, today!