Brooklyn Loom Solid Cotton Percale Olive Green Cotton King Sheet Set

Crisp, cool and lightweight, just like your favorite button-down shirt. Made from 100% tight-weave cotton, making it more breathable for a good night’s rest especially for hot sleepers. Softer with every wash, while also giving that crisp hotel look, especially when ironed. The wide range of solid colors allows you to coordinate with any style of interior design. The 100% cotton fabric is machine washable. Includes: one fitted sheet 78x80 inches with 13 inch pocket to fit up to a 15 inch deep mattress, one flat sheet 108x102 inches, and two pillowcases 20x40 inches. Face and back is 100% natural cotton fabric for that soft, natural feel. This item is machine washable, but please be sure to use appropriate sized machinery to avoid any excess wear on the items. Color: Olive Green.