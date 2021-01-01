From sl spirit linen home est. 1988
SL Spirit Linen Home EST. 1988 Solid Collection Bed Sheet Set- Ultra Soft, Lightweight & Wrinkle Resistant Fabrics, Hypoallergenic Double Brushed Microfiber, Queen, White
Advertisement
INCLUDES: (1) Flat Sheet, (1) Fitted Sheet, (4) Pillowcases FEATURES: Double Brushed Fabric Exceptionally Smooth and Super Soft to the Touch, Hypoallergenic, Wrinkle Resistant, Non-Pilling and More Easier to Care For. MATERIAL: Made of 100% Super Soft Microfiber Polyester CARE INSTRUCTIONS: Machine Washable for Easy Care, Machine Wash Cold, Separately, Delicate Cycle Tumble Dry Low, Do Not Bleach DIMENSIONS: Flat Sheet (90" x 102"), Fitted Sheet (60" x 80" + 16" extra length), Pillowcases (20" x 30")