From home decorators collection
Home Decorators Collection Solid Bright Green 7 ft. x 9 ft. Braided Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug
Our beautiful Solid Area Rug is made of durable 100% polypropylene, a synthetic rug fiber that resists stains and fading. Area rugs made of Polypropylene are an excellent choice of floor coverings for active homes, as they are easy to maintain and offer superior performance. Suitable for indoor or outdoor use, these synthetic rugs are perfect for any room, deck or patio. Color: Bright Green.