Solid Gold Bone Broth Cat Meal Topper, Size: 3 oz, Flavor: Chicken | PetSmart

This is no ordinary broth. Give your cat the nutrient-rich goodness of slow-simmered bone broth combined with real shreds of chicken for a flavor and texture experience unlike any other. This easy-to-serve meal topper provides naturally occurring collagen while promoting hydration and enticing even the pickiest of eaters. Key Benefits: SLOW-SIMMERED CHICKEN BONE BROTH: Packed with naturally occurring collagen protein and filled with amino acids to support gut health REAL SHREDS OF CHICKEN: Provides rich flavor and a textural sensation that your cat will surely love PROMOTES HYDRATION GRAIN & GLUTEN FREE 100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEE: Started over 40 years ago by Sissy McGill Solid Gold has had one mission to deliver the highest quality holistic pet foods on the market. If for any reason you are not satisfied please contact us. For Cats of All Life Stages Item Number: 5308024 Brand: Solid Gold Food Type: Topper Breed Size: All Life Stage: All Nutritional Option: Grain & Gluten Free, Natural Health Consideration: Gut Health, Immune Support Flavor: Chicken Weight: 3 oz NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION Ingredients: Chicken Bone Broth, Chicken, Chicken Liver, Sunflower Oil, Tapioca Starch, Salt, Yeast Extract, Guar Gum Guaranteed Analysis: Crude Protein (Min.) 5.0%Crude Fat (Min.) 1.5%Crude Fiber (Max.) 1.0%Moisture (Max.) 85.0%Collagen (Min.) 1.0%**Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles. Caloric Content: Calories (ME) 769 kcal/kg 65 kcal/pouch FEEDING INSTRUCTIONS Add on top of your cat's food, or feed alone as a treat up to 1 pouch/day. Solid Gold Chicken Bone Broth with Tuna Shreds Cat Treat is intended for intermittent or supplemental feeding only.