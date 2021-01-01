Solemi Handmade Lacquered Bamboo Decorative Bowl

Forest green embraces this handmade footed bowl, as the subdued radiance of lacquered surfaces complement stately outlines. Elaborated by Daeng Thanunchai, the piece offers the charm of Thai sensibility to any space. For decorative purposes only. To complete this piece, coiled bamboo basketry is carved into the desired shape on a lathe. A mixture of lacquer, obtained from the Gluta Usitata tree and ashes of burnt rice paddy husks is then applied to the object. Upon exposure to air the mixture dries to form a watertight seal that is polished before another coat is applied. This process is repeated until a rigid base is formed, and a final polishing is executed with sandpaper. Then several coats of pure lacquer are painted on the object, with drying periods in between each coat. The work is partially polished with sandpaper according to a predetermined pattern, generally concentric and a few coats of different lacquer colors are applied to the surface, then the object is left to dry for a few days. The process remains identical for each ensuing color, alternating lacquering and polishing sessions until the design is achieved. The final coat is washed with water and polished with powdered fired clay, offering an irresistible sheen.