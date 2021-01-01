Soleil Noir LED Ceiling Light by Luceplan - Color: White - Finish: White - (1D890P000502)

The Soleil Noir LED Ceiling Light was designed by Odile Decq in 2015 and is made in Italy. This modern flush mount ceiling light features a futuristic design with undulating curves. The avant-garde optical system assures that the light is uniformly spread on the diffuser. The black optic disc is paired with either a small white body or larger black body while the inside is painted white to gently diffuse the illumination. The Soeil Noir LED Ceiling Light is perfect for modern living rooms, bedrooms, and hallways. Luceplan, established in 1978, creates contemporary, Made in Italy lighting and fans with exceptional quality. Their democratic designs are free from clichÃ©s and blend new technologies with enduring style, function and efficiency. From the intricate Hope Suspension, named after the brilliant 45 carat diamond, to the innovative Curl Table Lamp, with its crescent moon shaped curve and LED bulb, their products have won numerous international awards and developed a popular following.1978. Color: White. Finish: White