Solar Wind' Wall Decor

This beautiful piece was handcrafted by Marco Polo in Mexico. An artisan story card will be included with your purchase. A slow, hot wind emanates from the sun itself, blowing the solar rays with its fiery breath. Marco Polo creates a sculpture of dramatic beauty. The freeform iron silhouette is centered by a mystical face of hand-painted ceramic. Includes a hook at the back for hanging. About the Artist: Marco Polo; When Marco Polo was 13 years old, he was already working in a forged iron workshop to pay for school. ''When I was 23, my wife and I decided to open our own workshop with a different design concept featuring perforated silhouettes from sheet metal. The shapes are cut freehand, and we give them form and texture with a hammer and other tools that I've made myself. All my designs arise from my imagination, from dreams, or whatever comes to mind as I begin to work with the metal.'