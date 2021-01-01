Solar TV Stand for TVs up to 70" with Mount and Drawers Espresso - Room & Joy

Room and Joy Solar TV Stand with Mount and Drawers features a modern style that is sure to add a little punch and pizzazz to your room. Use the 3 shelves to store your cable box, DVD player or gaming console. This contemporary TV Stand also includes drawer storage to conceal all the stuff that usually clutters your room. Keep cords organized and out of view with the wire management featured on the center spine. To complete the package, a flat screen TV mount is also included. Dark espresso finish enhances the contemporary style of this 54.1"h x 42"w x 23.5"d TV Stand. Room and Joy Solar 70" TV Stand with Mount and Drawers requires assembly upon delivery. Color: Walnut.