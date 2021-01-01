From sunforce
Solar String Lights - 20 Bulbs
Ideal for decorative and outdoor use on decks, patios, backyards, pergolas, gazebos and more! 20 LED bulbs provide warm light white lighting; Cable length: 43ft. (13.1 m); Bulb Spacing: 2ft. (60.9 cm); Durable black ABS plastic; Amorphous solar panel operates in all lighting conditions – even on cloudy days; Weatherproof design; Easy to install, maintenance free; Includes: Solar String Lights – 20 Bulbs, amorphous solar panel, 2 x Lithium-ion rechargeable batteries, 1 x Mounting bracket, 1 x Ground stake, 4 x spare bulbs and mounting hardware