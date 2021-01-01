From velux
VELUX Grey Solar Powered Room Darkening Skylight Blinds for FCM 3046, QPF 3046, VCM 3046, VCE 3046 and VCS 3046 Models
VELUX solar powered blinds enhance your decor, improve energy efficiency and provide light control with the touch of a button. Room darkening blinds utilize a double-pleated honeycomb structure with an interior aluminum coating to block even the brightest sunlight. Adjust the blind to the desired position to reduce incoming light or block it, making it ideal for bedrooms or TV or entertainment rooms. Many VELUX skylights have built-in Pick and Click. brackets for blind installation, so adding blinds to existing skylights is easy. Color: Grey.