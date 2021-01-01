From velux
VELUX Beige Solar Powered Room Darkening Skylight Blind for FS M04 Models | FSCD M04 1155SWL
VELUX solar powered blinds enhance your decor, improve energy efficiency and provide light control with the touch of a button. Room darkening blinds utilize a double-pleated honeycomb structure with an interior aluminum coating to block even the brightest sunlight. Adjust the blind to the desired position to reduce incoming light or block it, making it ideal for bedrooms or TV or entertainment rooms. Many VELUX skylights have pre-installed brackets for blind)nstallation, so adding blinds to existing skylights is easy. VELUX Beige Solar Powered Room Darkening Skylight Blind for FS M04 Models | FSCD M04 1155SWL