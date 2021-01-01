From group other
Solar Powered Lily Flower 4LED Colorful Gradient Landscape Light Waterproof IP65 Spotlight Lamp for Outdoor Garden Lawn Yard Decor - White
Charging Time: 6h - Working Time: 8h - Solar Panel: 2V, 70MA - Waterproof Class: IP65 - Color: Purple, White, Blue, Pink - Product Overall Height: 80cm/31.5 inch - Light Color: 4 LED colorful gradient - Material: ABS+Silk+ Aluminum tube - Replaceable: 1.2V/600mAH Ni-MH, replaceable - Applicable Environment: Garden, lawn, walkway, courtyard, park, etc.