From ihometea
Black Solar Powered Integrated LED Bollard Light
High-brightness LED lamp beads, energy saving, even light, longer lasting. Solar panels convert solar energy into electricity, more environmentally friendly. Intelligent time switch control. The illumination is automatically started in the dark, and the illumination brightness is automatically output in a time division. Easy installation, maintenance-free dependable operation without the need for wiring or trench. Rustproof, waterproof aluminum heavy duty casing. Outdoor wall or pole in Plaza, Park, Garden, Courtyard, Street, Walkway, Pathway, Campus, Farm, Perimeter Security etc… Power: 90W Shell color: black Lamp Bead Model: 2835 Number of beads: 90W: 180 Material: ABS Control System: Light Control + Radar Sensing Intelligent Recognition + Remote control Product size: 90W: 60x20cm Weight: 90W: 2460G Voltage: 6V polycrystalline solar panel Battery capacity: 90W: 10AH Battery specification: 90W: 3 lithium iron phosphate battery Luminous color: white light Waterproof Rate: IP65Package Content： 1x Solar Street Light1x Remote Control