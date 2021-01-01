Blueskysea Solar Powered CCTV Security Fake Dummy Camera with Human Sensor and Flash Lights

Human sensor: When the human body heat signals are detected by the temperature Sensor, the white flash light will be on; When the human body heat signals are out of the range of the detector, the camera is in a standby state. Solar powered: The fake security camera can automatically charge for rechargeable batteries in a well-lit environment during the day. However if you use the camera indoors, under cover or you want the light to flash at night, you need install 3 pcs AA rechargeable batteries which are not included in the package. Usage: This professional-looking Dummy/Fake Solar Powered Security Camera is made to look like the real thing, which will deter robbery, theft, and vandalism without the high cost of a real security camera. When placed in your home or business, even the most sophisticated criminals will think the premise is guarded by a high-tech surveillance system and go in search of an easier target. Please note the dummy camera is only for scaring potential thief