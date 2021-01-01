Solar Powered CCTV Security Fake Dummy Camera with Flashing Led OutdoorIndoor Use for Homes amp Business

Best Quality Guranteed. Solar powered: The solar system will work automatically in a well-lit environment during the day. However if you use the camera indoors, or you want the light to flash at night, you need install 2 pcs AA batteries which are not included in the package. Attention please: please use Rechargeable batteries IF OUTDOOR USE, it will be recharged via the solar panel, it maybecause Camera burned if use commonbatteries because it cant store electrical Flashing Led: Blinking red LED powered by solar or 2pcs AA batteries saves more power and makes sure it is able to work normally on a cloudy or raining day. Have everyone believes your house is monitored 24/7 continuously. Indoor or Outdoor Use: This camera is designed to be used indoors or outdoors. If used outdoors it needs to be installed in a location under a cover to protect against rain penetration. Usage: This professional-looking Dummy/Fake Solar Powered Security Camera is made to lo