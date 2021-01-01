Solar Powered Bullet Dummy Fake Simulated Surveillance Security CCTV Dome Camera Indoor Outdoor with 1 LED Light Security Alert Sticker Decal.

Features: The inexpensive solution for security theft problems with the high resemblance to real cameras and activation light. No motorized pan movement Design: Made of high quality and durable material. Compact design and easy to install. Appear to work as an actual security camera. With an integrated solar panel, the AA batteries act as a back-up when there is not enough sunlight Installation: Cheap and effective way to deter criminals. Installs easily to the ceiling or wall using the included screws. No wiring is required. 2 pcs AA batteries operated (NOT included) Environment: Protect your homes, shops, and business. Suitable for both indoor and outdoor usage. Mix dummy and real cameras to increase your security at a fraction of the cost of real cameras Package Includes: 4 x SOLTC-B4 Camera (Black), 4 x Steel Bracket, 12 x Screws, 4 x Warning Security Alert Sticker Decal, 18 Month Protection, 2 pcs AA batteries operat