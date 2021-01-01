From xfactory
Solar Power Tire Pressure Monitoring System Wireless TPMS Monitor+Externa Sensor
Advertisement
Easy to Install: 1. Unscrew the valve dustproof cap then screw on the hexagonal nut; 2. Screw on the sensor; 3. Reversely tighten up the hexagonal nut to the sensor with the spanner; 4. Check the air leak using soapy water. Solar Power and USB Charging: 2 charging ways which ensure the tire pressure monitoring system will work continuously, and do not occupy the car cigarette lighter socket. -20℃- 80℃/ -4℉ - 176℉