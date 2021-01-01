From haylou
Haylou Solar LS05 Smart Watch Sport Metal Heart Rate Sleep Monitor IP68 Waterproof iOS Android Global Version for Xiaomi YouPin
1. A Touchable Exquisite Design 2. TFT, HD and High Light Display Screen 3. Fashion Metal Frame 4. 12 Professional Sport Modes( Jogging/Race Walking/Biking/Climbing/Spinning/Yoga/Indoor Running/Gym/Free Training/Basketball/Football/Boating ) 5. IP68 Waterproof Grade 6. 30 Days Of Standby or 15 full days of heart monitoring. * All above data are measured by Liesheng Electronic Lab and may be a litter different from practical use due to settings, operation and using envirinment. 7. Other feature: Steps/ Distance/ Calorie/ sleeping Management/ 24-hour Heart Rate Monitoring/ Whole Day Personalise Notice/ Haylou Fit APP Synchronizes Data In Real Time/ Breathing Training/ Find Phone/ Timer And Stopwatch/ Music Control/ Weather Forecast