Solar Lights Outdoor Pathway Solar Path Lights 8 Pack - Pathway Lights Stainless Steel Waterproof - Auto On/Off Wireless LED Landscape Lighting For La

Our outdoor solar pathway lights - 8 pack. The solar landscape lights adopt a unique and exquisite design, which can produce exquisite lighting effects on the ground. Add unique decorative charm to any landscape; ideal for gardens, terraces, yards, sidewalks and garage. Lighten up your way home, decorative charm to your landscape, driveway, flower beds, lawn, patio, balcony. Brighter 15 lumens, automatically turn on at night, absorb solar energy during the day. The lighting time lasts up to 12 hours after being absorbed by sufficient sunlight, saving expenses and bills. Waterproof: IP65, so no need to worry about the rain, sun, sleet and frost. Glass lampshade: Clear glass lampshade, 8 hours shining will ensure up to 12 hours lighting through the whole night. High brightness: Glass lampshade, high brightness, enjoy it.