10 Pack Solar Lights Outdoor Decorative Solar Pathway Lights Outdoor Solar Powered Garden Yard Lights For Walkway Sidewalk Driveway in , Cool White

A warm & cozy addition to your life nothing gives decor a facelift like the right lighting. It accents your home, adds warmth where there's no natural light, and helps set the mood. Simply choose and illuminate your favorite pathway or garden with the 10 pack solar pathway lights. Place them in minutes and enjoy the light they provide. A simple but needed addition for any dark walkway around your home. Important notice: before first use pull out the insulating strip to activate the battery.at least 5 hours charging the pathway light under direct sunlight is strongly suggested before the first time use or when it is out of use for more than 1 month.it is an ip44 product, workable in all kinds of normal weather, no worries about rain, snow, frost, sleet, or thunder. But strong flushing or submerging it in the water may damage its electrical part. Working hours and brightness depend on exposure hours of the solar panel under direct sunlight. It is designed to light up 8-12 hours when fully charged. 4-5 hours solar charging during the day in direct sunlight usually supports 6-8 hours lighting at night. Solar lights need to be kept away from the streetlights and other bright luminant, otherwise, they won’t glow.