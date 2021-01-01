From wolverine automotive

Solar Hand Crank RadioNOAA Weather Radio with AMFM 2000mAhPower Bank SOS Alarm LED Flashlight Reading Lamp for Household Outdoor Hurricane Storm

Description

A Must for: AM/FM NOAA weather radio, provides up-to-date weather alerts and broadcasts like storm hurricane earthquake and other severe disasters, keep your household prepared Portable 2000mAh Power Bank: Equipped with a 2000mAh battery, supporting up to 12 hours of light or 4-6 hours of radio time; Also can provide power to USB port devices like smart phones or tablets, keep you connected and powered 4 Power Supply Methods: Built-in battery can be charged via Micro USB cable (included), hand crank and solar panel, generate power for use, or powering the radio by 3 AAA dry batteries (not included) 2 light Sources and SOS Alarm: This radio comes with a ultra bright Zoom LED torchlight to light up the darkness and surroundings, a 4 LED Light beneath the solar panel to work as reading lamp; SOS buzzer with flashing red light for alert Compact and Rugged Build: Portable and lightweight with durable materials, charging ports

