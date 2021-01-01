From west coast manufacturing company
Solar Connectors Y Branch Parallel Adapter Cable Wire Plug Tool Kit for Solar Panel
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Y Branch parallel Connector (1 male to 2 female and 1 female to 2 male) Main Technical Specification: -Rated Current:20A -Rated Voltage: DC1000V The waterproof ring on connection is perfect to seal out water and dust to prevent corrosion. Suitable Single Core Cable Section: 14-10AWG (1.5mm - 6mm) Quick & simple assembly processing and simple removal of plugs without the aid of any extra instrument