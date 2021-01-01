Solar Charger 26800mAh Wireless Portable Charger 18W PD USB C Power Bank with 4 Outputs and LED Flashlight Fast Charging Camping External Battery.

Wireless Charging: This solar charger is compatible with all Qi-enabled devices(10W stand for charging your smartphone with fastest charging speed). You can almost completely get rid of cables when youre outdoor, bringing unprecedented convenience. 2.5X Fast Charge: It comes in handy with 18W PD and QC 3.0 fast charging that performs 4 times as fast as standard USB charging port. Automatically detect and deliver optimal charging current for a certain device connected. Gigantic Capacity: The 26800mAh battery can provide almost unlimited power for your phone. It charges iPhone 11 about 5xs fully but goes down only 45% of the battery. Massive 18W USB C Port: It works as both input and output. With a 18W USB C charger, a full recharge for itself takes 50-60 minutes less than ordinary portable chargers. Outdoor Use: Featuring two bright flashlights, a solar panel and waterproof, dustproof design, Its a good addition at outdoor. 18 month warranty ensures your purc