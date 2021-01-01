Solar Bells Wind Chime Light LED Colour Changing Hanging Light Spiral Lamp-Type D

Feature:*IP65 Waterproof*Heat-Resistant*Low-Temperature Resistant*Charging at daytime, auto light at nightSpecification: Material: ABSLight color: Colorful changeCharging method: Solar chargingSolar Panel: 2V 100MA PolycrystallineLight source: F5 lamp beads (6 in total)Battery capacity: 600MAH lithium batteryLighting time: 8 hours when fully chargedControl method: Intelligent light control/Solar panel bottom switchHow to use: Hang it on outdoor tree or bracket, and turn on the switch to ensure that the sunlight can reach the solar panel. When it is charged during the day, it will automatically light up at night and the colorful light will auto change.