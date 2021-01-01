Noble House Solano Teak Brown Wood Outdoor Loveseat with White Cushions

With every backyard or patio space comes a need for seating, so why not do it in style. Combining an open slat design with an elegantly curved backrest, our loveseat will be a flawless addition to any outdoor lounge area. This can be used as a standalone or can be used to accent your existing furniture, making this a dream for those who love to personalize their space. With solid acacia wood frames and plush outdoor cushions, this loveseat offers hours of conversation for you and your guests.