Safavieh Solania Glam Upholstered Bed Frame with Nail Head

Size: FullColor: NavyProduct Dimension: 58.5 in. W x 81.5 in. D x 53.5 in. HFrame Material: Solid WoodMinor assembly neededUpholstered with VelvetFill Material: FoamContains Silver Nail HeadsItem Ships in 1 boxAccessories in life style photo(s) not includedPillow(s)/Mattress/Duvet/Comforter sold separatelyPlease note: The images and product dimensions on our website are as accurate as possible. Due to differences in computer monitors, some item's color may vary slightly.To prevent overall soiling, frequent vacuuming or light brushing is recommended. Cushions and pillows should be turned on a weekly basis. Down-filled cushions should be brushed rather than vacuumed. Spot clean, using a mild water-free solvent or dry cleaning product. Only a professional cleaner should undertake a complete overall cleaning. The use of steam or water-based cleaners may cause excessive shrinking or staining.