Solange Rug 8 'x10'

Several techniques are employed to give our Solange rug the nuanced color of a lush watercolor painting. Based on a painted design by artist Kelly Ventura, the rug is hand-tufted with loop and cut-pile construction to create a high-low effect suggestive of brushstrokes. The rug's saturated blue, green and purple tones are applied through discharge printing, a process that uses special inks to replace the yarn's original hue with pigments for color that's more fully absorbed into the fiber. Made of rayon with a hint of wool for added durability, the rug exhibits a soft sheen and provides a wonderfully silky feel.Order rugs up to 6'x9' online and pickup in a store near you. It's fast, easy and free.For 8'x10' and larger rugs, order online and arrange a convenient warehouse pickup or delivery. Handtufted Artwork by Kelly Ventura Rayon and wool with cotton backing Rug pad recommended To avoid damage to your rug, always vacuum with the beater bar off, using a high pile setting For cleaning, we recommend using a professional experienced in cleaning fine rugs Made in India