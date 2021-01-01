Jacuzzi SOL7242WRL4CW 72" x 42" Solna Drop-In/Undermount Luxury Whirlpool Bathtub with Luxury Controls, Chromatherapy, Whisper Technology, Heater and Right Drain Jacuzzi® SOL7242WRL4CW Product Features: Durable high-gloss acrylic material Jacuzzi® jets deliver Aqualibrium® - the perfect mix of air and water for a powerful, yet comfortable massage In-line heater maintains bath temperature Exclusive CleanLine™ System with anti-microbial lines and Drain-down™ plumbing enhances CleanLine™ss Limited lifetime manufacturer's warranty for tub with 1 years warranty for labor Jacuzzi® SOL7242WRL4CW Technology: Chromatherapy: LED lighting that is able to produce a total of 256 mood-setting colors. Jacuzzi's® Chromatherapy lighting serves to not only enhance your bathing experience, but also provide for safe entry and exists in and out of the tub. TheraPro™ Jets: Delivers power with higher flow and air integration rates for a targeted, vigorous massage that is never too strong of uneven. Fully adjustable TheraPro™ jets let you adjust the flow to tailor the bath to suit your needs. CleanLine™ Water Lines: Jacuzzi's CleanLine™ water lines contain anti-microbial additives to inhibit bacterial growth and odors over time. Tru-Level™ Base: Ultra-high density foam levelers that provide support and easy leveling to simplify installation. Slip-Resistant Bottom: A matte texturing technique is applied under the clear coat to create an invisible yet effective traction area. Whirlpool Wave Mode: Cycle the air flow in the jets from no air flow to maximum air flow creating a unique wave-like experience. RapidHeat™ Inline Heater: Maintains user defined temperatures eliminating the need to add more hot water during baths. Luxury Controls: Upgraded electronic, button-operated controls with light bars to the left of each button designating low, medium-low, medium-high, and high. Whisper Technology- 18% quieter, Jacuzzi® Whisper technology uses a sophisticated mounting system with dampers to eliminate nearly all vibrations. Jacuzzi® SOL7242WRL4CW Specifications: Height: 26" (top to bottom of tub) Width: 42" (left to right of tub while seated) Length: 72" (head to foot length of tub while seated) Basin Bottom Length: 50-5/16" (right to left measurement of the bottom of basin walls) Basin Bottom Width: 27-5/8" (back to front measurement of the bottom of basin walls) Basin Top Length: 61" (right to left measurement of the top of basin walls) Basin Top Width: 31-1/2" (back to front measurement of the top of basin walls) Maximum Water Capacity: 127 - gallons Water Depth: 16-15/16" (depth of water at tub's maximum capacity) Drain Assembly Included: No Drain Location: Right Blower Location: Left Voltage: 120 Installation Type: Drop-In or Undermount Variations: SOL7242WRL4CW: This model SOL7242CRL4CW: This model with Salon® Spa experience SOL7242WRL4IW: This model with Illumatherapy SOL7242WLR4CW: This model with left drain Drop-In White