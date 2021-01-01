Jacuzzi SOL6042CRL4CH 60" x 42" Solna™ Drop-In/Undermount Luxury Salon® Spa Bathtub with Luxury Controls Chromatherapy Heater and Right Drain White

Jacuzzi SOL6042CRL4CH 60" x 42" Solna Drop-In/Undermount Luxury Salon Spa Bathtub with Luxury Controls, Chromatherapy, Heater and Right Drain The Salon® Spa offers both experiences in one luxurious bath. The whirlpool jets effectively massage away muscle soreness and ease joint pain for one type of massage, while tiny Pure Air® bubbles relax and rejuvenate in a different way.Jacuzzi® SOL6042CRL4CH Product Features:Durable high-gloss acrylic materialThe ultimate combination of Pure Air® and whirlpool technologyIn-line heater maintains bath temperatureJacuzzi® jets deliver Aqualibrium® - the perfect mix of air and water for a powerful, yet comfortable massageLimited lifetime manufacturer's warranty for tub with 2 years warranty for labor Jacuzzi® SOL6042CRL4CH Technology:TheraPro™ Jets: Delivers power with higher flow and air integration rates for a targeted, vigorous massage that is never too strong of uneven. Fully adjustable TheraPro™ jets let you adjust the flow to tailor the bath to suit your needs.RapidHeat™ Inline Heater: Maintains user defined temperatures eliminating the need to add more hot water during baths.Chromatherapy: LED lighting that is able to produce a total of 256 mood-setting colors. Jacuzzi's® Chromatherapy lighting serves to not only enhance your bathing experience, but also provide for safe entry and exists in and out of the tub.Whirlpool Wave Mode Cycle the air flow in the jets from no air flow to maximum air flow creating a unique wave-like experience.CleanLine™ Water Lines: Jacuzzi's CleanLine™ water lines contain anti-microbial additives to inhibit bacterial growth and odors over time.Tru-Level™ Base: Ultra-high density foam levelers that provide support and easy leveling to simplify installation.Slip-Resistant Bottom: A matte texturing technique is applied under the clear coat to create an invisible yet effective traction area.Silent Air® Induction: Jacuzzi's patented air induction system silently mixes air into the water creating that legendary Jacuzzi® Whirlpool experience without a hissing sound.Whisper Technology- 18% quieter, Jacuzzi® Whisper technology uses a sophisticated mounting system with dampers to eliminate nearly all vibrations.Luxury Controls: Upgraded electronic, button-operated controls with light bars to the left of each button designating low, medium-low, medium-high, and high.Jacuzzi® SOL6042CRL4CH Specifications:Height: 26" (top to bottom of tub)Width: 42" (left to right of tub while seated)Length: 60" (head to foot length of tub while seated)Basin Bottom Length: 38" (right to left measurement of the bottom of basin walls)Basin Bottom Width: 27-5/16" (back to front measurement of the bottom of basin walls)Basin Top Length: 48" (right to left measurement of the top of basin walls)Basin Top Width: 32-1/2" (back to front measurement of the top of basin walls)Maximum Water Capacity: 100 - gallonsWater Depth: 16-15/16" (depth of water at tub's maximum capacity)Drain Assembly Included: NoDrain Location: RightBlower Location: LeftVoltage: 240Installation Type: Drop-In or UndermountVariations:SOL6042CRL4CH: This modelSOL6042CRL5CH: This model with LCD controlsSOL6042CRL4CW: This model with Whisper TechnologySOL6042CRL4IW: This model with Illumatherapy and Whisper Technology Drop-In White