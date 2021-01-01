Japanese master printmaker Ando Hiroshige published numerous series of woodblock prints over his career. This image of Sokokura was from a series dedicated to the resort area of Hakone, which was published in the mid-19th century. Hiroshige's vibrant images give a feeling of peace to the heavily wooded valleys surrounding Hakone, which remain a popular travel destination yet today. The flat, graphic style of artists like Hiroshige gave inspiration to numerous influential Western artists including Vincent van Gogh. Escape to the tranquil springs of old Japan with this incredible reproduction. Frame Description: Constantine Frame La Pastiche Sokokura, from seven hot springs of hakone Framed 28.5-in H x 40.5-in W Landscape Painting on Canvas | 688576622798