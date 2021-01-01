Kaleen Soho Thames Beige 8 ft. x 8 ft. Square Area Rug

Fun and comfortable, the Kaleen 8 ft. x 8 ft. Area Rug is the perfect finishing touch to your home. This square rug is multi-colored, introducing a fun and vibrant ambiance into the room. It features a 100% wool design, which will deliver extra comfort and thickness. With materials known to have low VOC emissions, it will not need to be aired out before being taken inside. It has an ikat motif, displaying an exotic tribal print that will create a bohemian-inspired look. Color: Beige.